FORECAST: Feeling like summer before fall comes crashing back in

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly again tonight with rural areas at risk of seeing 30s and patchy frost
  • Widespread 80s likely Thursday and Friday
  • Windy storm system brings cooler air in time for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly clear sky will stick around for most of the overnight hours until clouds build in closer to sunrise on Wednesday. Low tempreatures will be in the 30s and 40s again Wednesday morning with some patchy rural frost possible.

We’ll eventually become mostly cloudy during the day on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. This front will try to squeeze out a few light showers or sprinkles, but the chance for that appears very low right now. Highs wil be in the 70s.

Skies will clear out Wednesday night as a southerly wind behind the warm front continues to pump in warmer air. Lows will only drop into the 50s Thursday morning thanks to this. Thursday is the pick of the week with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Increasing humidity levels (though not terribly humid) will also make it feel a bit more like summer.

Friday is another warm day, but increasing cloud cover and a decent breeze will signal the arrival of a cold front by the evening hours. This front will bring a quick-hitting round of rain and thunder, but severe weather seems rather unlikely at this point. We’ll keep an eye on that potential, however, as there will be a lot of wind energy in the atmosphere during this time.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s for highs on Saturday with clouds and spotty showers behind this front.

Sunday looks even cooler with highs only in the 50s.

