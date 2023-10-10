Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm this week before late-week rain chance

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy frost this morning
  • Clouds, few showers Wednesday
  • Warm and windy Friday the 13th with increasing rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in today’s forecast. That sunshine will push highs into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s overnight. Since the wind will be southwesterly tonight, temperatures will be warmer than previous nights.

After a sunny start, clouds increase throughout the day as a warm front pushes through the area. A few afternoon showers and sprinkles are possible with the front. Highs top out in the low to mid-70s tomorrow. Clouds clear Wednesday night, however, southerly winds will keep lows in the 50s.

Warm weather will rule Thursday and Friday with our next storm system bringing a round of rain/thunder, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

