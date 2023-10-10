FORECAST: Warmer weather arrives on Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

One more chilly night ahead

Clouds, few showers Wednesday

Warm and windy Friday the 13th with increasing rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon with warm highs reaching into the lower 70s for a few hours.

It will be another cool night for us with light wind and clear skies. Temperatures will generally be in the 40s but areas away from the city would still get cold enough for some patchy frost toward sunrise.

After a sunny start, clouds increase throughout the day as a warm front pushes through the area. A few afternoon showers and sprinkles are possible with the front. Highs top out in the low to mid-70s tomorrow.

Clouds clear Wednesday night, however, southerly winds will keep lows in the 50s.

Warm weather will rule Thursday and Friday with our next storm system bringing a round of rain/thunder, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

