FORECAST: Warmer weather arrives on Wednesday

A view of Huber's Orchard from the WAVE News SkyTrack camera.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more chilly night ahead
  • Clouds, few showers Wednesday
  • Warm and windy Friday the 13th with increasing rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon with warm highs reaching into the lower 70s for a few hours.

It will be another cool night for us with light wind and clear skies. Temperatures will generally be in the 40s but areas away from the city would still get cold enough for some patchy frost toward sunrise.

After a sunny start, clouds increase throughout the day as a warm front pushes through the area. A few afternoon showers and sprinkles are possible with the front. Highs top out in the low to mid-70s tomorrow.

Clouds clear Wednesday night, however, southerly winds will keep lows in the 50s.

Warm weather will rule Thursday and Friday with our next storm system bringing a round of rain/thunder, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

