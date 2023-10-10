Contact Troubleshooters
Goodwill’s new program helping inmates gain self-sufficiency

By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Goodwill announced a new program for Kentucky inmates who are transitioning back into the working world.

A $3.9-million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor is funding the program. It aims to assist those who were incarcerated find employment and self-sufficiency.

Goodwill has partnered with JCTC, The Legal Aid Society, Kentuckiana Works and so many more to help people build the life they dream of.

Goodwill has been serving in Kentucky since 1923.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

