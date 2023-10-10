Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police responded to reports of a man walking his dog while carrying a rifle Tuesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Sam Moss of the JPD, calls came in around 8:30 a.m. Officers responded to the area of Hamburg Pike and Veterans Parkway where they found the man. Moss said officers acted to “ensure no criminal activity was committed.”

Police also notified Greater Clark County Schools as a precaution, allowing GCCS to initiate its own protocol.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.