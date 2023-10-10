Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle

Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Derek Brightwell
Oct. 10, 2023
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police responded to reports of a man walking his dog while carrying a rifle Tuesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Sam Moss of the JPD, calls came in around 8:30 a.m. Officers responded to the area of Hamburg Pike and Veterans Parkway where they found the man. Moss said officers acted to “ensure no criminal activity was committed.”

Police also notified Greater Clark County Schools as a precaution, allowing GCCS to initiate its own protocol.

No other information was provided.

