Kentucky ranks among states with the worst driving weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New research has placed Kentucky as seventh in the nation for most dangerous weather for drivers.

Around 14% of all crashes in the state occur during severe weather situations, according to crash data analyzed by the National Highway and Traffic and Safety Administration.

Mark Treesh, with the Insurance Institute for Kentucky, says that for drivers, “Obviously, with inclement weather, it changes your driving. Don’t use cruise control, slow down during times of heavy rain and during times when it’s snowy – but just be aware of your conditions primarily.”

Rain presented the greatest risk for drivers, as it had the highest number of weather condition-related crashes, regardless of the time of day. Additionally, the National Center for Environmental Health states that more deaths occur because of flooding than any other extreme precipitation hazard. Flood deaths occur most often when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floodwater.

“If you are approaching water on the roadway, unless you can see that it’s very shallow, just turn around,” emphasized Treesh, “Don’t try to go through water because even if you don’t get swept away, you may do damage to your engine or your interior.”

As we approach the winter weather season, folks are encouraged to take extra precautions if forced to drive in inclement weather.

“When you are driving on snow, slow down, anticipate, don’t try to make sudden moves, and frankly, if it’s not good enough conditions to drive, you know, sometimes you might have to stay home.”

As always, we encourage you to download our WKYT First Alert Weather App to get the latest on your current and incoming weather conditions before you hit the road.

