Kroger and West Louisville’s Chef Space partner for local chef scholarship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger and West Louisville’s kitchen incubator Chef Space have partnered together to provide a scholarship that supports local food entrepreneurs.

The Kroger Local Food Entrepreneur Scholarship Program donated $50,000 to help provide local chefs working out of their home kitchens with access to the commercial-grade kitchen at Chef Space.

“Helping culinary entrepreneurs realize their dream of launching a business is a big part of our mission at Chef Space,” Chef Space President Tom Murro said in a press release. “Corporate sponsors like Kroger allow us to set more entrepreneurs up for success by introducing them to industry-leading insight and guidance from package good experts.”

Each of the five scholarship winners gets up to one year of free membership and access to Chef Space.

The scholarship application is open until Nov. 30, with winners announced in early 2024. For more information or access to the application, click or tap here.

