Live-in boyfriend arrested in domestic shooting that left woman with serious injuries

Courtney Seitz, 88, of Louisville, is charged with assault -domestic violence in the October 9, 2023 shooting of his live-in girlfriend.
Courtney Seitz, 88, of Louisville, is charged with assault -domestic violence in the October 9, 2023 shooting of his live-in girlfriend.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have charged the live-in boyfriend of a woman who was shot yesterday with assault – domestic violence.

Courtney Seitz, 88, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 200 block of El Conquistador Place, near the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Hikes Lane.

The woman was sitting inside a car when she was found by police. Seitz’s arrest report says he admitted to shooting her.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. Information about her current condition has not been released.

A not guilty plea was entered for Seitz during his arraignment. Bond was set at $100,000 cash. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on October 18 at the Hall of Justice.

