LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for help identifying a woman that police hope to question about her alleged involvement in a Russell neighborhood shooting on Sept. 13.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 24th and Magazine Street around 4:30 p.m. and resulted in an adult and a JCSP student from Eastern High School being sent to the hospital, according to the LMPD.

LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said the fight reportedly started on the bus, escalating when the students got off, and involved several “high school-aged” juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

