LMPD investigating after man found shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North 27th Street around 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and provided first aid to a man they found outside who had been shot.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

LMPD is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

