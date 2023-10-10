Louisville’s Jewish Community stands together for Israel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pain from Saturday’s attack in Israel could be felt by members of the Jewish community thousands of miles away.

On Tuesday, Louisville’s Jewish leaders and others came together to show unity through the adversity.

“The entire Jewish community or at least everyone that I know feels that personally they were attacked,” Senior Rabbi at the Temple David Ariel-Joel said. “It hits them personally and it’s our job to do whatever we can in order to help our people who are in Israel.”

On Oct. 7, the terrorist attack in Israel killed and injured hundreds. Days later, the death toll rose to over 1,000 killed and 2,700 injured in Israel and at least 830 people killed and 4,250 injured in Gaza, according to Palestinian and Israeli health services.

District 30 Representative Daniel Grossberg is the only Jewish member of the House of Representatives and chair of the Kentucky-Israel Caucus.

He released a statement saying:

What we have just witnessed - the coordinated invasion of Israel by land, sea, and air and the murder, rape, torture and kidnapping of thousands of civilians for no crime other than being born Jewish - may be the single greatest act of terrorism of our lifetimes. The last time the Jewish people faced such horrors on a scale so great, we called it The Holocaust. And when we the Jewish people said, “Never Again!”, we meant it.

Anyone who fails to condemn such acts against civilians by a globally recognized terrorist group, whatever shortcomings and failings we may perceive in the Israeli Government, isn’t supporting Palestinian liberation - they are just endorsing genocide, plain and simple. These are crimes against humanity with a depravity the world has not seen before. Israel has not only the right to respond but, by international law, the obligation to do so.

When the dust settles, I still pray for a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace. However, that cannot happen when one of the parties does not acknowledge the others’ basic humanity or right to exist and instead calls for its genocide. Israel is promising an end to Hamas - not of the Palestinian people. For everyone’s sake, Israeli and Palestinian, Jew and Arab alike, this cannot come soon enough.

Tuesday evening, members of the Jewish Community Center stood together in solidarity for those in Israel.

“We are shocked by the devastation,” Jewish Community Relations Council Director Matt Golden said. “The idea at this point is to do three things: come together and pray, stand with those asking the same questions, and figure out how we can act and repair what feels broken.”

