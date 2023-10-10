LSC announces plans for soccer stadium in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big announcement was made Tuesday in Lexington.

Lexington Sporting Club announced plans for its new stadium, which will be located off Athens Boonesboro Road, near Interstate 75, at the same location as the club’s youth fields.

“This location near the Interstate will make this facility attractive and convenient for thousands of people. As mayor, I look at this announcement through an economic development lens. This is the type of quality of life addition that will help us attract and grow new jobs,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

The stadium is already under construction. It will initially have a capacity of 5,000 with the potential to expand to a maximum of 11,000. The seven training fields and the stadium will represent an investment of up to $82 million, providing a unique venue where youth and professionals will train on a daily basis.

“Kentucky’s kids are going to see if they want to be a professional soccer player, they can. They’re going to see both men and women that look like them that put in the time and the effort they’re going to be able to practice alongside them see the work ethic that it takes,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

The announcement comes on the heels of the news that Lexington SC will compete in the USL Super League, a new Division I professional women’s soccer league in the United States.

Several officials, including Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton, attended Tuesday’s announcement event:

Big announcement in Lexington LIVE: Beshear in Lexington for big announcement Posted by WKYT on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Founded in 2021, Lexington Sporting Club’s men’s team will finish its inaugural USL League One regular season on October 14.

Georgetown College’s Toyota Stadium served as the temporary home for the club as officials strived to secure a location to build a new stadium.

The stadium is expected to be completed in time for LSC’s debut in USL Super League in 2024. Majority owner of Lexington SC, Bill Shively, says he isn’t concerned about meeting that goal. “We think we could actually have the infrastructure that’s stating it up by April, and we think we can have the field in June.”

