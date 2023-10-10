Man charged in separate murders months apart sentenced to additional prison time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In July 2020, 50-year-old Rocky Seibert was shot and killed near River Road and Sixth street.

Kelvonnie Harris was charged with murder, although that charge has since been amended to facilitation of murder. Harris pleaded guilty in exchange for a five year sentence.

However, for Harris, that doesn’t mean just five years in prison because while he was already jailed for this crime, he was charged and convicted for facilitation in the murder of 19-year-old Devin Robinson at Fifth and Liberty in November 2020.

He’s also charged with armed robbery in a separate case. In total, Harris was already looking at 15 years in prison coming into the courtroom.

The only question was whether the new sentence would be served concurrently (at the same time) or consecutively (back to back) with the previous sentences.

Judge Eric Haner weighed in.

“You were involved in two different murders, and a robbery at gunpoint, at different times,” said Haner. “Violent offenses, innocent victims. People that don’t deserve that and for this court to grant you a break would be an injustice to the victims and what they suffered.”

Harris will serve the additional five years for a total of 20 years in prison.

