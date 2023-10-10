LMPD: Man shows up to University of Louisville hospital after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man reportedly showed up to University of Louisville Hospital after he was shot Monday night.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to the downtown hospital for a report of a shooting victim. Police said the man had a gunshot wound and he’s expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting may have happened in the South 17th Street and Magazine Street area in the Russell neighborhood.

The LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

