Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man shows up to University of Louisville hospital after being shot

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man reportedly showed up to University of Louisville Hospital after he was shot Monday night.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to the downtown hospital for a report of a shooting victim. Police said the man had a gunshot wound and he’s expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting may have happened in the South 17th Street and Magazine Street area in the Russell neighborhood.

The LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
1 wounded in domestic violence shooting
Brooks Houck the day of his arraignment Oct. 5
Nelson County judge denies request to lower bond for Brooks Houck
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
When one Louisville family planned its fourth vacation to Israel for this year, they had no way...
War becomes personal for Louisvillians with ties to Israel

Latest News

UofL men’s basketball holds annual tip-off luncheon
“We've got to get back to reality and get back to work and understand that if we don't put the...
No. 14 Cardinals look to avoid a letdown at Pitt
Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
When one Louisville family planned its fourth vacation to Israel for this year, they had no way...
War becomes personal for Louisvillians with ties to Israel