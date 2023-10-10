MetroSafe highlights recently created counselor position

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On this World Mental Health Day, MetroSafe is highlighting resources available to employees who were affected by the Old National Bank shooting.

MetroSafe recently created a new position at Metro Emergency Services for employee mental health counseling.

Dr. Steven Kelsey is a full-time counselor, just for EMS, Fire and MetroSafe dispatchers. The position was created before the Old National Bank shooting, but wasn’t funded by Metro Council until July.

Kelsey says employees are taking advantage of the counseling.

“Since this has been initiated, I’ve had over 24 first responders that’s sat in the office that have contacted me by text message or phone calls saying ‘hey Dr. Kelsey can i set up an appointment,’” he said. “They come in here everything is HIPPA compliant. Everything is off the record. Nobody knows what’s going on except if you say something about hurting yourself or someone. So we had a lot of them come in the wake of the bank shooting more so EMS workers. It was very catastrophic because they had never witnessed that. You seen it on television, but now first-hand and it has done some things with them.”

Kelsey knows the stress of the job since he’s a retired Louisville Metro Police Officer.

He also offers counseling to Animal Services employees.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues you can go to CDC website to find a list of resources available.

