No. 14 Cardinals look to avoid a letdown at Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 59,000 fans packed L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday to witness the biggest win of the Jeff Brohm era so far, a 33-20 beatdown of Notre Dame.

Thanks to that win, the Cards moved all the way up to No. 14 in the country. The schedule sets up a pretty clear path to the ACC Championship game, but UofL has to take care of business in the meantime.

That starts with putting the excitement of knocking off Notre Dame and the field storming that ensued out of their minds and focusing on this week’s road game at Pittsburgh. The Panthers are only 1-4 this season, but they do have a top 20 defense. The Cards cannot afford to let the feel-good from this past Saturday night linger and cause a letdown this coming Saturday.

“We’ve got to get back to reality and get back to work and understand that if we don’t put the work in, we’re not going to win,” UofL head coach Jeff Brohm said. “That’s just how it works. If we don’t understand that, it’ll bite us in the rear, and I’ve been there before. We had three top-five wins at Purdue in six years, and every time we won, the next week we lost.”

One player who should make avoiding the letdown easy for the Cards is running back, Jawhar Jordan. After his 143-yard two touchdown performance against the Irish, Jordan now has eight career 100 yard rushing games.

