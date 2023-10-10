Contact Troubleshooters
Person detained in connection with Clifton Heights shooting that left woman injured

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police responded to calls of a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Tuesday evening and found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2400 block of Lindsay Avenue and administered first aid until EMS arrived, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

EMS transported the woman to University of Louisville Hospital and she is expected to survive her injuries.

A person of interest has been detained and is being questioned by detectives.

