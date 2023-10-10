Contact Troubleshooters
Some southern Indiana schools at risk of losing school resource officers

Scott County Indiana Sheriff Jerry Goodin
Scott County Indiana Sheriff Jerry Goodin(Scott County Indiana Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin shared in an announcement he has been forced to consider reassigning all Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) Deputies at various southern Indiana schools.

The affected schools include Vienna-Finley Elementary, Lexington Elementary, and Johnson Elementary.

Goodin said the decision comes after “exhausting several months of negotiating with the Scott County Council about the poor pay being offered to Scott County Deputies.”

“The decision to possibly remove Scott County Deputies from our schools is truly a tough, heartbreaking decision for me to make,” Goodin shared. “I am truly disappointed, that a decision being considered by the Scott County Council to not pay fair wages to Sheriff’s Deputies, based entirely on politics and their hate of me, results in our schools not being protected and our children possibly being placed in harm’s way. There is no excuse they can give that makes their decision justifiable.”

Goodin said deputies have been steadily leaving the department for other law enforcement positions over the last year for better pay and benefits.

“The most recent alleged pay proposal offered by the council makes no positive effect on the issue that Scott County Deputies are one of the lowest-paid law enforcement officers in southern Indiana, possibly in the entire State of Indiana, leaving the Sheriff in an impossible position of protecting the community with the smaller number of deputies who remain,” a post from the sheriff’s office read.

Goodin presented a budget at the council’s request that would enact the needed pay increase for deputies which would essentially help retain current personnel while bringing in new recruits. If nothing changes, Goodin said the SROs would be put back on patrol duty.

The council is expected to vote on a pay raise Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

