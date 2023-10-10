Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic Control Officer struck in hit-and-run filing civil suit against driver, company

Gertrude Schaftlein.
Gertrude Schaftlein.(LMPD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gertrude Schaftlein, the Louisville Metro police school crossing guard struck in a hit-and-run, has filed a civil suit against Delane Rowe and the Ohio Transport Corporation.

Schaftlein, 84, served Louisville as a traffic guard for 48 years.

She was hit by a semi-truck on Sept. 6 while directing traffic in front of Wellington Elementary School. She was taken to the hospital where she had reconstructive surgery on her elbow and later had part of her leg amputated.

Police arrested Rowe later that day and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident, assault, and disregarding traffic control.

The suit alleges that Rowe was negligent and reckless in his driving and failed to exercise care toward Schaftlein. The suit also alleges that Ohio Transport Corporation, who employed Rowe, acted grossly negligent in their duty to responsibly hire and train drivers and violated state and federal statutes and regulations.

According to court documents, Schaftlein asks for compensation for the mental and physical anguish she suffered.

The preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday did not occur.

