Two names added to fallen firefighter memorial in Jefferson Square Park

The Firefighters Memorial at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville,
The Firefighters Memorial at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville,(Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two new names were added to a firefighter memorial in Jefferson Square Park Tuesday morning.

Firefighter Sean McAdam and Sergeant Jeffrey Kampschaefer’s names were engraved on the statue dedicated to those who have fallen in the line of duty. The annual service falls during the same week as Fire Prevention Week, a week for raising awareness and educating the public on fire safety.

Leaders from the Louisville Fire Department and Mayor Craig Greenberg gathered to remember those who have fallen and talk about what a firefighter does.

“If you were to go around and ask any of these people in uniform what is it that a firefight does, what’s the job, and you would get all kinds of answers about special rescue, technical rescue, medical response, fire prevention and education, but ultimately, our job is to mitigate disaster,” LFD Chief Brian O’Neill said. “When things go terribly wrong and people can’t handle an emergency themselves, they call us, and we show up, and we do everything we can to help.”

During this fire prevention week, Louisville firefighters are raising awareness for free home safety assessment and smoke detector installation programs. For more information about this program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

