UofL men’s basketball holds annual tip-off luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With all of the excitement surrounding football, the fact that the start of the basketball season is about a month away has, oddly enough, flown under the radar.

UofL’s annual Red-White scrimmage on Wednesday night and Monday afternoon, the Cardinals held their annual tip-off luncheon at the Galt House.

Former Card, Peyton Siva was your host this afternoon. Following the luncheon, head coach, Kenny Payne held his first press conference leading up to the season.

WAVE News’ Kendrick Haskins asked him if he felt added pressure coming into this season after winning just four games last year.

“Added pressure? No. The pressure is the pressure,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “My pressure to be honest with you Kendrick, is to make sure I give these kids what they need to succeed. I do that, I stay within the process, I don’t get distracted with anything else. That’s it.

The Cards play their first exhibition game against Simmons College next Wednesday...the 18th. They officially open the season at home against University of Maryland at Baltimore County on November 6th.

