Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WKU’s Hardin Planetarium is back open after technical issues

It is said that over 25 buildings on the campus of WKU are haunted, but the stories go back...
It is said that over 25 buildings on the campus of WKU are haunted, but the stories go back before the university was even built.(WBKO)
By Davis Wells
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin Planetarium at Western Kentucky University is back open.

After a technical issue with equipment, troubleshooting was needed to get back operational.

Planetarium Expert, Chris Chandler says the importance of having its doors open is to provide unique learning experiences for all, including those in school.

“I’m going to show you the night sky, what’s in the sky that night, and you’re going to see any star,” Chandler said. “If you want to know what that particular star’s name is, you point a laser pointer at it. I’ll show you the star’s name.”

The Hardin Planetarium also hosts a variety of free and paid shows that many are able to see throughout the week. Free shows are on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For additional information on the programs offered, check out their website at https://www.wku.edu/hardinplanetarium/.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle
Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
4000 block of Taylor Blvd.
1 dead after double shooting on Taylor Boulevard near Beechmont neighborhood

Latest News

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Summerlike 48 hours ahead before reality sets back in for the weekend
Louisville-area venues offer inclusive navigation through GoodMaps
2 dead after separate car crashes in Louisville
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 10/11
Tracking our Friday system that will have lasting impacts through the weekend.
StormTALK! 10/10