1 dead after double shooting on Taylor Boulevard near Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double shooting near the Beechmont neighborhood Tuesday afternoon left one man dead and another injured.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. Officers arrived and found two men shot.

Both men were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where one of the victims died. The other is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

