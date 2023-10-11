Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 dead after double shooting on Taylor Boulevard near Beechmont neighborhood

4000 block of Taylor Blvd.
4000 block of Taylor Blvd.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double shooting near the Beechmont neighborhood Tuesday afternoon left one man dead and another injured.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. Officers arrived and found two men shot.

Both men were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where one of the victims died. The other is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
1 wounded in domestic violence shooting
Brooks Houck the day of his arraignment Oct. 5
Nelson County judge denies request to lower bond for Brooks Houck
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
La Grange, KY
Video shows good Samaritans pushing car out of the way of oncoming train

Latest News

WAVE Make Ends Meet GFX
Make Ends Meet: Lower consumer spending could trigger recession soon
Thousands of former felons to go to the polls in Kentucky election
Thousands of former felons to go to the polls in Kentucky election
Teen dead after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Teen dead after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
100 block of N. 37th Street.
LMPD investigating after man found shot in Shawnee neighborhood