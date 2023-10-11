1 in hospital after fire at vehicle repair shop in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is in the hospital after a fire at a vehicle repair shop in the Newburg neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Okolona Fire Department.

Crews responded to a fire in the 6300 block of Preston Highway around 4 p.m., Assistant Chief Kenny Amback said.

When firefighters arrived, they found a heavy fire with smoke at the American Transmission Center. Amback said the building collapsed early on in the fire.

Due to the size of the fire, the commander called a second alarm to request for more help.

Amback said it took 30 minutes for around 40 firefighters to get the fire under control.

One person who officials believe is an employee was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

Officials said they expect to be on scene for a couple of hours to monitor hotspots and for cleanup.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials said the building is a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.