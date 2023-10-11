Contact Troubleshooters
2 dead after separate car crashes in Louisville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead from crashes in Louisville that happened hours apart.

Louisville Metro police officers were first called on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. to the 5600 block of National Turnpike near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood for a crash with serious injuries.

Police said someone was speeding and hit a railroad crossing pole after losing control of the car. Witnesses told the officers that a man and a woman got out of the car, but then the man left and the woman was injured lying on the ground. EMS took her to University of Louisville Hospital, but she died shortly after getting there.

Louisville Metro police officers were then called on Wednesday around 1:50 a.m. to a crash in the 12400 block of Lower River Road near Valley Station.

Officers found a car on fire after hitting a utility pole, so Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters were called to put out the flames. A woman was the only one in the car and she died before she could be taken to a hospital. Police do not know how she lost control of the car.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating both of the crashes. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

