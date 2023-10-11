Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

$2-million grant awarded to local groups working to prevent child abuse

$2-million grant awarded to local group's working to prevent child abuse
$2-million grant awarded to local group's working to prevent child abuse(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several local organizations came together to announce new funding and a collaboration to help children and families right here in Louisville Monday.

It’s called the Collaboration to Prevent Child Abuse, Youth and Family Violence. The group includes the Family & Children’s Place, Boys and & Girls Club of Kentuckiana, the Center for Women and Families and the Exploited Children’s Help Organization.

The most recent Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Panel Meeting and report reviewed 215 total cases of child maltreatment across Kentucky 70 of which happened here in Jefferson County.

”These are not just statistics,” Family & Children’s Place president Pam Darnall said. “These are real children, real lives, who are hurting and who are traumatized, most often by the very people who are supposed to love them and keep them safe.”

The Family and Children’s Place requested the funds from the Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
4000 block of Taylor Blvd.
1 dead after double shooting on Taylor Boulevard near Beechmont neighborhood

Latest News

The phone app can guide people throughout 15 different venues.
Louisville-area venues offer inclusive navigation through GoodMaps
Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
UofL Health celebrates ‘The Birthing Place’ at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Cristan Colon, 21, of Louisville, is charged with assault and wanton endangerment after...
Woman charged after fight leads to shooting and wounding of second woman
Investigation and repairs continue one month after West Market Street fire
Broussard to step down as Humana CEO, replacement named