Broussard to step down as Humana CEO, replacement named

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The chief executive officer of Humana will be stepping down from his job next year.

Bruce Broussard joined Humana in 2011 and became CEO in 2013.

The health services company says Broussard will step down during the second half of 2024 and health care industry veteran Jim Rechtin will take his place.

The CEO transition will officially begin in January. That’s when Rechtin assumes the role as president and chief operating officer.

Rechtin joins Humana from Envision Healthcare where he serves as President and CEO.

Humana says Broussard will stay involved in the company, acting as a strategic advisor into 2025.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.