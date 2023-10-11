Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued

A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CNN) – A cemetery worker in New Jersey is recovering after he fell into an open grave.

A funeral service had just ended Tuesday at the Holy Cross Cemetery when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.

Emergency crews had to first shore up the gravesite with trench panels, then use a rope system to pull the man out.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle
Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
4000 block of Taylor Blvd.
1 dead after double shooting on Taylor Boulevard near Beechmont neighborhood

Latest News

The phone app can guide people throughout 15 different venues.
Louisville-area venues offer inclusive navigation through GoodMaps
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas militants beheaded soldiers and raped women in their attack on Israel
FILE - Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a medal ceremony for Cpl. Waverly B. Woodson Jr.,...
A Black medic wounded on D-Day honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire
Cristan Colon, 21, of Louisville, is charged with assault and wanton endangerment after...
Woman charged after fight leads to shooting and wounding of second woman