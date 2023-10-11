Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck

Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the murder of his former girlfriend Crystal Rogers.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rose Mary Houck, the mother of murder suspect Brooks Houck, has dropped her request for custody of the child her son fathered with his former girlfriend Crystal Rogers.

Since Rogers disappeared in 2015, there has been a custody battle for the child between the Rogers and Houck family.

Those pushes for custody have always been shut down by the courts and Houck has maintained custody of the child.

However, this new move by Houck’s mother suggests things are changing. After Houck was arrested and charged for the murder of Rogers last month, the custody battle came up again.

WAVE News was there when Houck’s mother filed for custody immediately after.

Houck’s attorney Jeremy Aldridge submitted the withdrawal request on Oct. 3. What that means for custody of the child still isn’t clear.

Complete coverage on the Crystal Rogers timeline.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle
4000 block of Taylor Blvd.
1 dead after double shooting on Taylor Boulevard near Beechmont neighborhood
Kelvonnie Harris in court Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Man charged in separate murders months apart sentenced to additional prison time

Latest News

Attorney for Brooks Houck files appeal to get bond lowered
The appeal was filed Tuesday morning by Brian Butler.
Attorney for Brooks Houck files appeal to get bond lowered
Bardstown church group efforting to come home from Israel amid attacks
Bardstown church group efforting to come home from Israel amid attacks
People from both Israel and Palestine say their hearts are breaking here in the Lowcountry...
Bardstown church group working to come home from Israel amid attacks