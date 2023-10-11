Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A few warmer days ahead

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Back to shorts weather for a few days
  • Rain chances ramp up late Friday night
  • Windy weekend and cooler with spotty showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon as a warm front pushes into WAVE Country. While the front could spark a few raindrops, it will pass through mainly dry.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight. A southerly wind will limit our overnight lows to the 50s.

Tomorrow will be quite pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. With the continued southerly wind, humidity levels will be slightly higher.

Clear skies remain Thursday night. Temperatures fall into the 50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be warm with highs near 80° despite increasing clouds. It will also be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH as a cold front approaches. This front will bring some much needed rain into the region.

Windy, cool, and cloudy stick around from the weekend into the beginning of next week.

