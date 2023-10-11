Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Summer-like weather before much needed rain arrives

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy frost this morning
  • Clouds, few showers/sprinkles today
  • Warm and windy Friday the 13th with increasing rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning as a warm front pushes into the area. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible, however, most look to remain dry today. Temperatures warm into the 70s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight. A southerly wind will limit our overnight lows to the 50s.

Tomorrow will be quite pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. With the continued southerly wind, humidity levels will be slightly higher. Clear skies remain Thursday night. Temperatures fall into the 50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be warm with highs near 80° despite increasing clouds. It will also be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH as a cold front approaches. This front will bring some much needed rain into the region. Windy, cool, and cloudy stick around from the weekend into the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

