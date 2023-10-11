FORECAST: Summerlike 48 hours ahead before reality sets back in for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog possible Thursday morning

80s are here Thursday and Friday

Showers and thunder usher in cooler air for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing skies and calmer winds overnight will invite the development of patchy fog into the forecast by early Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s as this happens.

Thursday is the pick of the week with full sunshine, highs in the 80s, and a light breeze during the afternoon. We’ll keep it clear Thursday night as more humid, warmer air works in from the south. This will keep temperatures from falling too far into the 50s by Friday morning. A few light patches of fog are possible by then.

Most of Friday is warm and breezy with highs in the 80s, but by evening we’ll see a round of showers and thunder with a cold front moving in.

The showers and thunder that are possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning will be somewhat widespread, but not everyone will see the rain. Lows will be mild in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A brief period of sunshine is likely Saturday morning behind the departing early-morning showers. Clouds will move back in around midday, potentially keeping us from seeing the peak of a partial solar eclipse around 1:04PM ET. We’ll keep an eye on it. More light showers are possible late Saturday night into Sunday with cooler highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.