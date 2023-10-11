Glendale’s growth plans worry owner of iconic Pink House

GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - A potential transportation option for Glendale could mean multiple people lose their homes, including the owner of the iconic pink house.

The Pink House has been a local landmark for decades, but as the small community grows, transportation officials are looking at the possibility of adding a bypass in the area for the new Blue Oval battery park.

“You can’t put a price on my time. I drew patterns and completely made all the pink gingerbread myself, so that’s something that can’t be taken with us,” Pink House Owner Rita Miller said. “We were so content. We were so at peace, and this has totally taken away our peace.”

The Blue Oval SK Battery Plant is expected to begin production in Glendale in 2025. Residents say they do not want trucks driving through downtown and their neighborhoods. In a quest for solutions, KYTC and other transportation officials are conducting a study, and they have come up with four possibilities.

One of the options means Miller would lose her home of thirty years.

“I contacted KYTC back in early August, and I did have a meeting with them,” Miller said. “I have not been able to contact them or have heard anything since.”

Miller and her husband built the pink house and many of its details. She and her husband also built 7 smaller houses, a gazebo, and a koi pond to surround her home. Miller says decades of time and energy would be gone if KYTC decides to build the northwest bypass.

The Glendale study’s project team is still working on the final draft. When it’s finished, that’s when people will learn what will be considered a project. No decisions have been made yet.

