Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Glendale’s growth plans worry owner of iconic Pink House

(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - A potential transportation option for Glendale could mean multiple people lose their homes, including the owner of the iconic pink house.

The Pink House has been a local landmark for decades, but as the small community grows, transportation officials are looking at the possibility of adding a bypass in the area for the new Blue Oval battery park.

“You can’t put a price on my time. I drew patterns and completely made all the pink gingerbread myself, so that’s something that can’t be taken with us,” Pink House Owner Rita Miller said. “We were so content. We were so at peace, and this has totally taken away our peace.”

The Blue Oval SK Battery Plant is expected to begin production in Glendale in 2025. Residents say they do not want trucks driving through downtown and their neighborhoods. In a quest for solutions, KYTC and other transportation officials are conducting a study, and they have come up with four possibilities.

One of the options means Miller would lose her home of thirty years.

“I contacted KYTC back in early August, and I did have a meeting with them,” Miller said. “I have not been able to contact them or have heard anything since.”

Miller and her husband built the pink house and many of its details. She and her husband also built 7 smaller houses, a gazebo, and a koi pond to surround her home. Miller says decades of time and energy would be gone if KYTC decides to build the northwest bypass.

The Glendale study’s project team is still working on the final draft. When it’s finished, that’s when people will learn what will be considered a project. No decisions have been made yet.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
4000 block of Taylor Blvd.
1 dead after double shooting on Taylor Boulevard near Beechmont neighborhood

Latest News

People in the Beechmont Neighborhood say the recent string of violence makes them weary to even...
‘I think our city is out of control’: Beechmont residents call uptick in violence scary
JCPS Board votes to install weapon detection systems in middle, high schools
Police lights
Man dead after wrong-way crash in Nelson County
Harold Davis
LMPD issue Golden Alert for missing 76-year-old man