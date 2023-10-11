‘I think our city is out of control’: Beechmont residents call uptick in violence scary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday was a violent night in Louisville after four different shootings left two people dead.

The four shootings happened within a two-hour window of each other.

The first shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood where one man died from his injuries. The second was in the Shawnee neighborhood around 5:30 and put one man in the hospital. The third was a double shooting just a few blocks away in the Beechmont neighborhood at around 6:40 that left one man dead, and the final shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the Clifton Heights neighborhood where a woman was shot in the foot.

There’s no indication any of them are connected but the violence has people living in these neighborhoods worried. Some people in the Beechmont neighborhood feel that the city is out of control when it comes to violence and believe that without correction, we will just be known as being a war zone.

Police said they responded to the shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood, they found two men with gunshots. Both were taken to the hospital where one man died from his injuries.

John Ambers heard several gunshots fired near his home, so he went outside to investigate.

“I came outside, and I was looking around, and I looked over that way at the white house and saw a young man come running out from behind, and he had a hoodie on, a red backpack and he hopped on a blue bicycle and took off,” Ambers said.

Ambers said he dialed 911 and then saw several more people run from what he said was supposed to be an abandoned home.

He said the frequency of crime in the city recently has been so scary that he moved his grandson’s room to prevent him from getting hurt.

“My wife had me move him to the middle bedroom because we’ve had, a couple years ago we had a drive-by at the corner house there and you just never know when a stray bullet might come through your house and hit you,” Ambers said.

Another neighbor talked to WAVE News but didn’t want her face on camera.

She said she was terrified after hearing the gunshots Tuesday night and said she stayed at home in order to feel safe.

“Well I keep inside and I don’t move,” the neighbor said. “I keep inside and don’t do nothing because I don’t think I can go anywhere, so I keep to my sofa and don’t move.”

That sentiment is being felt all across the metro and has been a hard pill to swallow for those who truly love where they live.

“I love living in Louisville,” Ambers said. “It’s a beautiful city. I’ve been around the country and everything, I’ve been in two other countries, and Louisville is a great place to live, if we can get this violence under control.”

Ambers said in his 30 years of living in Louisville, he has never seen the violence this bad and just pleads for people to stop using guns for grudges.

Police have not yet released information about the suspects for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.