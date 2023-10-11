Investigation and repairs continue one month after West Market Street fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The five-story fire lit up the night sky on Sept. 9, as it consumed a downtown building more than a century old.

Now, nearly a month later, burning questions persist about the future of the building and neighboring businesses on West Market Street.

”I completely, I lost everything. Everything. Nothing was salvageable. Nothing,” Salad Chic owner Tonya Mangrum said. “Like everything was just gone. Everything, my register. Even when we pick the stuff up, it still had water coming in. Just days later, you could pick it up, there was so much water falling out.”

Salad Chic is a family business that opened its downtown location during the pandemic. The business remained open through the pandemic, only to be forced to close after the fire.

Mangrum said she is looking at moving to possible locations nearby as repairs could take more than 6 months.

“I’m still in shock,” she said. “Friday will be one month. Friday, no business for one month, and I’m just in shock. Because I’m like, wow, I really don’t have a business no more.”

Water and smoke poured in as flames consumed much of the five floors of the neighboring building. City arson investigators are studying video from security cameras hoping to pinpoint a cause.

City officials said Wednesday they are working on a timeline for demolition of portions of the building. They are also looking for ways to shore up and preserve the old facade.

