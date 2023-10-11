Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky business leaders gather to discuss early childhood education

One local non-profit is calling on business leaders to join the effort to expand access to...
One local non-profit is calling on business leaders to join the effort to expand access to early childhood education across Kentucky.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local non-profit is calling on business leaders to join the effort to expand access to early childhood education across Kentucky.

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence gathered leaders from 30 businesses at PNC Tower Wednesday morning for an event called Kentucky Business Leaders for a Strong Start.

The committee is asking business leaders to help back their plan to build the state’s workforce participation rate by increasing access to childcare and quality early education.

Data shows that 41% of Kentucky’s children are enrolled in preschool and just 44% show kindergarten readiness.

Research shows that 85% of brain development occurs before the age of five.

The president and CEO of the committee Brigitte Blom said there has been a decline in childhood reading scores over the past several years in Kentucky.

“In 2015, 40% of Kentucky students were proficient or above in reading,” Blom said. “Placing us in eighth of 50 states. Fast-forward to 2022, and that’s dropped to 31%, pushing us down to a rank of 29 nationally.”

The committee is also calling on the General Assembly to increase annual funding by $350 million by fiscal year 2026.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
4000 block of Taylor Blvd.
1 dead after double shooting on Taylor Boulevard near Beechmont neighborhood

Latest News

CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
It is said that over 25 buildings on the campus of WKU are haunted, but the stories go back...
WKU’s Hardin Planetarium is back open after technical issues
Scott County Indiana Sheriff Jerry Goodin
Some southern Indiana schools at risk of losing school resource officers
The arboretum's next series, L-A-N-D, will be unveiled in summer, 2024.
Bernheim Arboretum fuels conservation efforts through natural art installations