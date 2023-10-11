LMPD: 2 men arrested for Portland neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said two men were taken into custody for a murder in the Portland neighborhood that happened in early October.

The LMPD Homicide Unit and Mt. Washington police arrested 19-year-old Louisville residents Micah Mattison and La’Zario Taekwon Carr on Tuesday.

Arrest citations state both of them were inside a car that chased the victim’s car. They allegedly started shooting at the car on North 20th Street and Portland Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Louisville resident Braxton Donavon Tucker. He died later that night at University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said the chase was captured on video, spent casings were found, and that Carr admitted to the shooting.

