LMPD issue Golden Alert for missing 76-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 76-year-old man.

Harold Davis hasn’t been seen or heard from him in days by his family and neighbors. Davis is described as a 5′9″, 230-pound white man.

LMPD said he has a medical condition and his family are concerned for his safety. Police said he may be driving a white 2011 four-door Volkswagon Golf with Kentucky license plate 768-YCV.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the LMPD at 502-574-5673.

