Lockdown over at Southern Ky. hospital

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky hospital was on lockdown Tuesday evening.

Officials said they got a call of a man making threats with a gun at CHI Saint Joseph Health in London, but the report is unconfirmed at this time.

The London Police Department, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene.

Officials confirmed no shots were fired.

WYMT learned the all clear was given around 10:45 p.m.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.