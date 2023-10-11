LouCity, Racing join Humana’s ‘Be There Louisville’ mental health campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, World Mental Health Day, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC joined the Humana Foundation, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and other local partners to call on youth ages 13-24 to “Be There” for their peers by earning a certificate in mental health support.

Mayor Greenberg declared the week of Oct. 9 “Be There Louisville Week” to address the mental health crisis in the city and encouraged local youth to gain the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to connect their loved ones to the help they deserve.

Youth can visit BeThereLouisville.org to take a free, two-hour, and self-paced course. Those ages 13-24 who complete the course can fill out this form to receive a free LouCity or Racing game ticket.

In addition to LouCity and Racing, other local partners promoting the effort include Bellarmine University, the Louisville Bats and the University of Louisville.

