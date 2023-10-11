Louisville-area venues offer inclusive navigation through GoodMaps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg and other Louisville leaders came together to celebrate the use of GoodMaps throughout the Metro.

GoodMaps was founded in Louisville and offers navigation services for people who are visually impaired or less confident going through public spaces. The phone app can guide people throughout 15 different Louisville-area venues, funded by The American Printing House for the Blind.

GoodMaps representatives say many public venues require people to depend on human assistance, memorization, or help from bystanders. They say this can take time, make people feel anxious, and less likely to visit.

Priya Patel spoke at the event. She’s blind and can walk through the Frazier History Museum without assistance. She recently moved to Louisville, so she’s excited to explore her new city.

“I never saw anything like this in Oklahoma, and having moved to Louisville I feel like I’ve made a good decision moving here to an accessible city,” Patel said. “Hearing about GoodMaps I was just mind blown.”

GoodMaps offers assistance at many public spaces in the world, including airports.

The following venues offer navigation through GoodMaps:

Louisville Metro Hall

Louisville Main Free Public Library

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

Frazier History Museum

Speed Art Museum

Kentucky Science Center

Kentucky Museum of Art & Craft (KMAC)

Floyd County Free Public Library

University of Louisville Student Activities Center

Kentucky School for the Blind

American Printing House for the Blind

Louisville Downtown Hyatt

The Thrive Center (coming soon!)

The McDowell Center (coming soon!)

The KFC YUM! Center (coming soon!)

Click here for more on GoodMaps

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.