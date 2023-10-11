Louisville teen killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 17-year-old who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Thornberry Avenue around 4:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found Nagin Clifford Means shot. Means was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.