Man dead after wrong-way crash in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a wrong-way crash in Nelson County Tuesday night.

Kentucky State Police said they received a call around 9 p.m. about a car going west in the eastbound lane near mile marker 25 on the Bluegrass Parkway. A short time later, they were called to a crash near the same location.

KSP said their initial investigation showed the car driving on the wrong side of the road crashed head-on into a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP said the driver of the car, 71-year-old Raymond Mills, died before he could be taken to the hospital.

KSP is investigating the wreck.

