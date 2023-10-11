Man dead after wrong-way crash in Nelson County
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a wrong-way crash in Nelson County Tuesday night.
Kentucky State Police said they received a call around 9 p.m. about a car going west in the eastbound lane near mile marker 25 on the Bluegrass Parkway. A short time later, they were called to a crash near the same location.
KSP said their initial investigation showed the car driving on the wrong side of the road crashed head-on into a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KSP said the driver of the car, 71-year-old Raymond Mills, died before he could be taken to the hospital.
KSP is investigating the wreck.
