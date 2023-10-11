Scott County Sheriff says low deputy pay might force SRO reassignment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Out of the schools and into the streets. That’s what’s the Scott County Sheriff said will happen to school resource officers in three elementary schools, because he has to replace the deputies he’s losing due to low pay.

Sheriff Jerry Goodin said Scott County deputies are some of the lowest paid officers in southern Indiana, and it’s led to many leaving the department for better pay. He says he’s presented a budget that will fix this problem to the Scott County Council, but they won’t approve it.

People were waiting in the hall and some peaked into a packed room at the Scott County Courthouse.

All waiting for the Scott County Council’s decision on a $5 an hour pay raise for Scott county sheriff’s deputies.

They decided against it.

“We turned in a budget that was sustainable and all of a sudden they say that it’s not,” Goodin said after the meeting.

Goodin said he’s losing deputies because of how little they’re paid compared to other agencies in the state.

He said they’re leaving for other law enforcement jobs that pay $15,000 to $25,000 more annually. And other southern Indiana Sheriff’s are even calling him to say they’re ready to poach his deputies.

“[He] told me that not to take it personal, but whenever we don’t get the pay raise, that he’s going to be going after my officers, the qualified ones, to come to his office to work. Because he knows how well trained they are and he can put them straight to work and not worry about it,” Goodin said.

Because of this, Goodin says they’re considering moving School Resource Officers from Vienna-Finley, Lexington, and Johnson elementaries back to patrol duty.

“I’m fighting for the safety of our kids. I’m fighting for the safety of the public,” he said.

Goodin said the proposed budget would decrease the Sheriff’s annual budget.

But the council disagreed.

“The Sheriff has a total request of nearly $600,000 of revenue for 2024 moving forward,” council member JR Ward said.

They also say the majority of his employees make $60,000 a year, which they say is almost $15,000 more than the median income in Scott County.

“As a council we’ve had to make many tough choices with budgets and one of them is that we don’t believe that we’re able to give $5 per hour raises as well as 10% increase that has been requested by the sheriff,” Ward said.

The council says they’re proposing a budget that would give most officers a 5% annual raise.

They say it would also fully fund the county paid portion of the SROs, and that the only reason why they’d get pulled out of school is because Sheriff Goodin decides to.

The council will ratify the budget on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.