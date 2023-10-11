StormTALK! Blog 10/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Clouds at times today but no worries on the rainfall side of things. It is a warm front passing through that is allowing for us to jump into the 70s for highs today.

We will keep that climb going into the 80s on Thursday and likely Friday as well.

Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms, will enter from the west after sunset Friday night.

The video will cover this in more detail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.