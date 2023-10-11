Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

StormTALK! Blog 10/11

By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Clouds at times today but no worries on the rainfall side of things. It is a warm front passing through that is allowing for us to jump into the 70s for highs today.

We will keep that climb going into the 80s on Thursday and likely Friday as well.

Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms, will enter from the west after sunset Friday night.

The video will cover this in more detail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Mother of 13-year-old who overdosed helped bail Jamarcus Glover out
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
LMPD asks for help identifying woman allegedly connected to shooting
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle
4000 block of Taylor Blvd.
1 dead after double shooting on Taylor Boulevard near Beechmont neighborhood
Kelvonnie Harris in court Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Man charged in separate murders months apart sentenced to additional prison time

Latest News

2 dead after separate car crashes in Louisville
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.
FORECAST: A few warmer days ahead
Tracking our Friday system that will have lasting impacts through the weekend.
StormTALK! 10/10
Micah Mattison appears in court as a suspect for a homicide that happened in October 2023.
LMPD: 2 men arrested for Portland neighborhood homicide