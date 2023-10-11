Teen dead after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teen is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Thornberry Avenue around 4:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his late teens who had been shot. The teen was transported to UofL Hospital where he later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

