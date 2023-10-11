UofL Health celebrates ‘The Birthing Place’ at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in over 50 years, labor and delivery services are being brought back to South Louisville.

UofL Health celebrated a $20-million project to build ‘The Birthing Place’ at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. It’s part of UofL Health’s commitment to provide healthcare access to patients in underserved communities.

21,000 square feet of space will be renovated to build suites for parents to bring their children into the world.

‘The Birthing Place’ is expected to open in Spring of 2025.

