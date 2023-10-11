Woman charged after fight leads to shooting and wounding of second woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman they say shot her girlfriend in the leg outside a Clifton Heights apartment.

Cristan Colon, 21, is charged with two counts of assault, one of them for domestic violence, along with three counts of wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Lindsay Avenue, off Brownsboro Road.

Arrest records show Colon got into a fight with her girlfriend at an apartment and the fight moved outside onto a landing. Police say the fight got physical and ended with Colon shooting her girlfriend in the leg.

After the shooting, Colon told detectives she went into the apartment and placed the gun on the dresser.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.