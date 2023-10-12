Contact Troubleshooters
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest hosting fall plant sale

Fall is the best time to plant, and the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is hosting a fall plant sale on Friday.
Fall is the best time to plant, and the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is hosting a fall plant sale on Friday.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fall is the best time to plant, and the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is hosting a fall plant sale on Friday.

They will have native and non-native plants, plug kits, trees and shrubs.

Plant at this time of the year gives plants time to adjust to the ground as they go dormant for winter before they bloom in the spring.

Another reason Bernheim is hosting the plant sale is to bring attention to how bees, butterflies and insects are losing places to go as more land is developed.

“These pollinators don’t have a place to go to anymore,” Nursery Manager Casey Hammett said. “So as a homeowner, it would be best to consider native pollinator kits to come in and plant in your yard.”

Bernheim Forest’s Fall Plant Sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. If you can’t attend, they also have some kits available for sale on their website.

