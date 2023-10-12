Contact Troubleshooters
Early voting begins for the Indiana 2023 general elections

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Early voting for the 2023 general elections can now be done in Indiana since the voter registration deadline has passed.

Absentee-in-person, absentee-by-mail, or using a travel board are ways Hoosiers can cast their ballot before Election Day in November. Voters with any print disabilities have additional options to get their vote in as well.

The last chance to vote absentee-in-person is by noon on Monday, Nov. 6. Voters need to have an acceptable form of identification. An example of that would be a driver’s license.

Those who want to vote absentee-by-mail need to have their application submitted to their county clerk’s office by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

Anyone using the travel board must submit the application to their clerk’s office by noon on Monday, Nov. 6.

Voters with any print disabilities have to apply for an absentee ballot by Thursday, Oct. 26.

Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Voters can cast their ballot from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on that day at their county clerk’s office.

There are a number of southern Indiana races Hoosiers will be voting in. There will be a new senator representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate and it will be determined who will be serving as the mayor of Indianapolis.

For more how to vote early in Indiana, consider the state government resources below:

Indiana Disability Rights: ’Vote Early’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Absentee Voting’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights’

